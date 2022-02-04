Come on Out: Things You'll See at the Park this Year

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A summer of fun awaits fans at the Jersey Shore once again as the BlueClaws close in on another Opening Night!

Here are seven things you can expect to see at the ballpark this summer:

Old Friends - Maybe you'll see the usher that has been bringing you to your seat for the last decade, or the family from the other part of the Jersey Shore you've met and enjoyed games with for several years.

New Friends - Perhaps you'll become fast friends with the family next to you in the seats or the fire pits.

Future Phillies Stars - Carlos Ruiz and Ryan Howard played on the first two BlueClaws teams. Who will we see next? 113 BlueClaws have gone From the Shore, to the Show.

Holes-In-One - Check out the Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course located down the right field line. The competitive nine hole course is perfect for adults and kids alike.

The Perfect Pour - The Sand Bar, an outdoor standalone bar down the left field line, or the new Blue Wave Bar on the second level, are great locations for a beer during the game.

Rolling a Winner - Head out to The Boardwalk and check out boardwalk favorites like Ring Toss, Balloon Darts, Cat Rack, and of course, roll a winner at Goblet Toss.

The Smiling Faces - Most of all, throughout the summer, you'll see stands filled with smiling fans doing what they love, enjoying a night out at the ballpark together.

"The experience of a night at the ballpark with BlueClaws friends and family is really one-of-a-kind," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Fans can enjoy so much around the ballpark, of course including the all-new Blue Wave Bar."

Announced last month, the Blue Wave Bar is a new restaurant space to open on the Luxury Suite Level of the ballpark and be accessible to all fans in attendance.

"We want fans to be a part creating this new space, so we are asking fans to send us their best photos of the Jersey Shore. This could be their favorite beach, a sunset photo they are particularly proud of, waves rolling on to the beach, a great shot of the bay, or an iconic Jersey Shore landmark," said Ricciutti.

The team has also worked hard to integrate the Jersey Shore experience into core ticket offerings like 5 & 10-Game Membership Plans.

"We've been synonymous with the Jersey Shore community for 20 years and that comes through in these packages," said Ricciutti. "Fans get dinner, dessert, boardwalk game tickets, and Season Ticket Holder Gifts that will come in handy all summer long!"

The BlueClaws are set to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th. The 21st Opening Night in club history will kick off the second season the team plays as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

