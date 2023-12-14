Come Home for the Holidays with the Railers

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce three games as part of the Home for the Holidays series presented by Discover Central MA on Dec. 22nd, 23rd, and 27th, all at 5:05 p.m.!

Three Days of Giveaways

The Railers will be giving away three pieces of branded winter apparel throughout the series; a pair of knit gloves, a scarf, and beanie on the 22nd, 23rd and 27th. The first 1,000 fans at each game will receive that day's giveaway!

Complimentary Skating at The Oval on Dec. 27 from 1-4pm:

The Railers will be offering complimentary skating & rentals at The Oval Ice Skating Rink, powered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts in downtown Worcester for Railers ticket-holders prior to their game against the Maine Mariners.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to enjoy Worcester during the holiday season," Monique Joseph, President, Discover Central Massachusetts said. "The Worcester Common is beautifully decorated, and families can experience the excitement of a Worcester Railers hockey game."

Special Performances from The Voice celebrities!

The Voice celebrities Ricky Duran and Cara Brindisi will be on hand for special performances. Duran will perform the National Anthem on Fri, Dec. 22nd while Brindisi will perform during intermission on Wed, Dec. 27th.

Railers Cheer Team & 3-4-5 Friday

The Railers Cheer Team will be in attendance on Fri, Dec. 22nd and fans can purchase discounted concessions in the Bud Light Lounge, including $3 Popcorn, $4 Soda, and $5 Bud Lights.

Santa TRAX

Take a pre-game photo with Santa TRAX for all three games in front of the Founders Wall Mural located in the Fallon Health Pavilion. The concourse will also be filled with family-fun activities and holiday cheer!

December 22nd - 5:05 p.m. Puck Drop

Knit Glove Giveaway

Ricky Duran National Anthem

Performance by the Railers Cheer Team

Discounted concessions in the Bud Light Lounge

Santa TRAX Photo Booth

December 23rd - 5:05 p.m. Puck Drop

Scarf Giveaway

Hudson/Northbridge High School Double Header @12:30 p.m.

Santa TRAX Photo Booth

A chance to win fun prizes for those wearing Santa caps and holiday hats

December 27th - 5:05 p.m. Puck Drop

Complimentary pre-game skate & rentals at the Worcester Common Oval

Beanie Hat Giveaway

Cara Brindisi Musical Performance

Santa TRAX Photo Booth

A chance to win fun prizes for those wearing holiday sweaters

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

