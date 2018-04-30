Come Celebrate SPHL Title with the Havoc Parade & Party on May 1

April 30, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





WE DID IT! The Havoc defeated the intrepid Peoria Rivermen on the road to clinch the President's Cup Championship! We're ready to celebrate with you, the best fans in the SPHL.

Be sure to join us at Big Spring Park and the Von Braun Center for a parade and party tomorrow, May 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. Gather along the parade route around the west side of Big Spring Park (where the lagoon and museum are), and then follow City Council President Mark Russell, the players and coaches as they make the circuit around the park at 6 p.m. We will all end up in front of Propst Arena for live music with Seeking Babylon and a celebration with the team until 8.

Fans can enjoy $2 soda, popcorn and hot dogs, and free parking is available in the VBC South Hall parking garage.

Huntsville - you deserve this. As the three-time attendance champion in SPHL, this title is just as much yours and we want to celebrate with you.

