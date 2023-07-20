Columbus Native Cox Returns to River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - Columbus native Jake Cox and goaltender Spencer Krul signed PTOs with the River Dragons today for the 2023-24 FPHL Season.

Cox, 26, is the first Columbus-born player to wear the River Dragons uniform, appearing in 13 games last season with four goals and an assist including a two goal, one assist performance against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on October 29. He played four years at Southern New Hampshire University where he was named to the NCAA Division III NE10 All-Rookie Team as the team won the NE10 Championship. He was also named NCAA III NE10 Second Team All-Conference in 2021-22.

Krul turns pro after playing four seasons at Lawrence Tech University where he was named the WHAC Conference Goaltender of the Year after going 13-6-1 with a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Indian Land, South Carolina native started all four years with Lawrence Tech and graduated with his Bachelor's in Business.

