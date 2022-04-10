Columbus Game Notes

Thank Goodness for Bigger Bases

In both Clipper wins this season, the decisive run was scored after a runner swiped second base (Jose Fermin on Friday, Mitchell Tolman last night). On the season, the Clippers have been successful on fix of six steal attempts and three of those advanced runners have come around to score. League-wide, teams have been successful at an 83% clip (76% last year).

Got Your Back

David Fry hit his second homer of the season last night and for the second time he did so after the batter in front of him went yard. On the season, the Clippers have hit 5HR and all of them aside from Fry's have been of the go-ahead variety (Jose Fermin broke a scoreless tie on 4/5, Daniel Johnson flipped a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 lead on 4/8 and Oscar Gonzalez broke a scoreless tie last night).

GB Naylor Rehab

Josh Naylor joined the Clippers on a rehab stint Wednesday, as he works back from a gruesome injury to his right ankle that caused him to miss the last three months of 2021. Naylor's only Triple-A experience came in 2019 with El Paso (54G, .314/.389/.547, 10HR, 42RBI), as a member of the San Diego organization. In 69G with Cleveland last year, he hit .253/.301/.399 with 7HR and 21RBI.

One to Go

Heading into today's finale, only one Clipper from the opening day roster has yet to appear in a game, reliever Kevin Coulter. So far, Columbus has seen Triple-A debuts from Jonathan Engelmann, Ike Freeman, Victor Nova, Eric Rodriguez, Chris Roller, Daniel Schneeman, Peyton Battenfield, Brett Daniels, Eli Lingos, Nick Mikolajchak, Eric Mock, Aaron Pinto and Thomas Ponticelli.

