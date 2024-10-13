Sports stats



Columbus Crew SC

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Full Match Highlights: October 12, 2024

October 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #columbuscrew #newenglandrevolution

Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from October 13, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central