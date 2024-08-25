Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles Football Club: Leagues Cup: MLS Cup Rematch!: August 25, 2024
August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #columbuscrew #lafc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2024
- Philadelphia Union 2 Falls to Colorado Rapids 2 - Philadelphia Union
- D.C. United Acquire Third Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and up to $100,000 in Additional GAM from LAFC - D.C. United
- The Numbers Behind Inter Miami CF's Historic Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-Clinching Regular Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- 'Doomed' by Slow Start, FC Cincinnati Look Within to Move on After 2-0 Defeat to Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Soars to 3-0 Win Over Orlando - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Ties with Portland Timbers at Providence Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Goals from Gallagher, Bukari Lead Austin FC to Road Win Over Nashville - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Columbus Crew Takes Win from Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew's MLS Regular Season Match at Philadelphia Union Rescheduled to Wednesday, August 28
- Crew wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout Over New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension