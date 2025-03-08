Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Full Match Highlights: Familiar Foes!
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Point with Scoreless Draw on the Road Versus Columbus Crew SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on Chicago Fire FC, 4-2
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Patrick Schulte to Multiyear Contract Extension