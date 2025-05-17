Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Full Match Highlights: Hell Is Real!
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025
- Union extend unbeaten streak to six MLS matches; Claim first place in Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Give up Four Goals in Loss to Chicago - Charlotte FC
- New York Red Bulls Fall 2-0 to NYCFC on Saturday Afternoon - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Takes Hudson River Derby, 2-0 - New York City FC
- CF Montréal Crushed by Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal (1) - Toronto FC (6) Postgame summary - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Takes on Rival Portland Timbers Saturday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Faces Road Test against Archrivals LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes Face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers
- Preview: Hell Is Real Ignites Rivalry Week as FC Cincinnati Take on Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Draw CF Montreal 1-1
- Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field Host U.S. Men's National Team Friendly vs. Japan on Tuesday, September 9
- Columbus Crew Unveil Three Elevated Premium Spaces for 2026 Season
- Columbus Crew Dedicate Mini-Pitch at North Linden Elementary School
- Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United