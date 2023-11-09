Columbus Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss

November 9, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco held off a furious third period charge by the Columbus River Dragons to secure the first win in franchise history 5-4 on Wednesday night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Zydeco got on the board early in the second and led 3-1 at intermission on the first two pro goals for Noah Robinson and a single from Davide Asselin.

Columbus would awaken offensively in the third period, starting with the first of two goals for Justin MacDonald at 3:48 of the frame. Twice the River Dragons pulled within a goal in the third, but the Zydeco seemed to have the offensive answers just often enough, thwarting the Columbus comeback.

MacDonald finished the game with two goals and an assist, while linemates Alexander Jmaeff and Cody Wickline each finished with two points on the night.

Zydeco goaltender Gregg Hussey earned the win with 49 saves on 53 shots for the evening, while Breandan Colgan took the loss with 23 saves.

The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 8:30 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starting one half hour before puck drop on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube page @ColumbusRiverDragons.

- IT'S GO TIME! -

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.