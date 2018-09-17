Columbus Clippers honored as Best Gameday Experience

Stadium Journey, the world's leader in stadium reviews for the traveling sports fan, has once again compiled rankings of all 160 affiliated minor league baseball gameday experiences. Their ratings are based on their FANFARE system, which ranks facilities on the basis of food and beverage, gameday atmosphere, neighborhood, fans, access and return on investment, as well as an extra category which serves as a catch-all for those special features which do not fit into another category.

We are pleased to announce that Huntington Park and the Columbus Clippers gameday experience was named as the top minor league ballpark experience of 2018.

Clippers President & GM Ken Schnacke: "The Clippers and Huntington Park are honored and humbled to again be recognized nationally. Huntington Park is such a source of community pride in central Ohio, and this marks our 10th award of this magnitude in our first ten seasons in this beautiful 'outdoor park where baseball is played'. We are extremely grateful to everyone for all of our continued support."

You can find the entire list here: https://stadiumjourney.com/news/stadium-journeys-top-25-minor-league-ballparks-of-2018

