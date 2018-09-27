Columbus Clippers a finalist for MILB's Presidents' Award

September 27, 2018 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release





It was announced today that the Columbus Clippers are a finalist in MILB's President's Award.

The award has long been considered as MILB's most prestigious award. The President's Award honors the complete baseball franchise -- based on stability, contributions to the league, contributions to baseball in the community, and promotion of the game.

The Columbus Clippers celebrated the tenth season at Huntington Park in 2018 and became the first club to host both the Triple-A All-Star and National Championship games in the same year.

We are proud, honored and humbled to be our league's representative for this prestigious award. Our staff has put forth an extraordinary effort this season to showcase the Clippers, Huntington Park, the International League, Triple-A Baseball and the entire industry of minor league baseball. I just hope we are worthy of consideration from our peers and the selection committee.

IL President Randy Mobley said, "While the team on the field missed the playoffs by an eyelash, the Columbus front office had a hall of fame season. In front of a stadium full of fans and national television audiences on MLB Network and NBCSN the Clippers showcased all that is right with Minor League Baseball. This franchise has been the model for stability and success during its 40+ years of operation. In 2018 its leader, President/General Manager Ken Schnacke was recognized by his peers with induction into the International League Hall of Fame and selection as the League's Executive-of-the Year."

Huntington Park also received two more prominent awards this season; first as the "Best of the Ballparks" Award from ballparkdigest.com; and more recently from stadiumjourney.com as the BEST "Ballpark Experience". That give this beautiful ballpark a total of ten (10) major awards in its first ten seasons of existence in the arena District of downtown Columbus.

The Columbus Clippers received the President's Award once previously, in 1995.

