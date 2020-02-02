Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Left Wing Nathan Gerbe to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Extension Through 2021-22

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed left wing Nathan Gerbe to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. As is club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Gerbe, 32, has collected 61 goals and 85 assists for 146 points and 190 penalty minutes in 412 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres. After appearing in two games with the Blue Jackets in 2017-18, he has collected 3-5-8 and 18 penalty minutes with a +2 plus/minus rating in 16 outings with the club this season. His best NHL campaigns were 2010-11 with Buffalo and 2013-14 with Carolina when he set career highs with 16-15-31 in 64 and 81 games, respectively.

"Nathan Gerbe has been an important player for us as our captain in Cleveland and through his contributions with the Blue Jackets this season," said Kekalainen. "He plays with tremendous passion and energy and we're excited that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next two seasons."

The 5-4, 169-pound native of Oxford, Michigan was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, where he serves as team captain, on December 22 and was leading Cleveland in goals, assists, points and power play goals at the time with 8-17-25, 22 penalty minutes and four power play tallies in 30 games. He has registered 63-106-169 and 187 penalty minutes in 196 career AHL games during his 12 pro seasons.

Selected by Buffalo in the fifth round, 142nd overall, in the 2005 NHL Draft, Gerbe was an All-American and Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2007-08 during his final of three seasons at Boston College. He signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Jan. 24, 2018 after spending parts of two seasons playing for Geneve in Switzerland's top professional league.

