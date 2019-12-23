Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Three Players to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
December 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned left wing Jakob Lilja, center Ryan MacInnis and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced tonight.
The Blue Jackets will return to action on Friday following the National Hockey League's holiday break when they visit the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Ohio and the FOX Sports Go app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the "Blue Jackets Live" pre-game show. The game will also be broadcast on the Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.
