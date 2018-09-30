Columbus Blue Jackets Assign 12 Players to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned 12 players to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' American Hockey League Affiliate, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
The Blue Jackets assigned the following players: G Jean-Francois Berube, D Tommy Cross, F Zac Dalpe, F Dan DeSalvo, F Nathan Gerbe, F Miles Koules, F Mark Letestu, F Ryan MacInnis, D Michael Prapavessis, D Dillon Simpson, F Sam Vigneault and D Justin Wade.
The Blue Jackets open their 18th NHL regular season on the road at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, October 4. The following night, Columbus plays its home-opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.
Single game tickets for all home games played at Nationwide Arena during the 2018-19 regular season, including the Friday, October 5 home opener against Carolina are on sale now. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets' 2018-19 campaign are also currently available for purchase. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (800) NHL-COLS or by visiting BlueJackets.com.
