Columbus Assigns Monsters Captain Brendan Gaunce to Cleveland

May 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Columbus assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the Monsters. Gaunce notched 2-2-4 with six penalty minutes in 24 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 19-20-39 with 37 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 46 appearances for Cleveland while serving as the Monsters' captain.

A 6'3", 219 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 30, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 177 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce registered 13-15-28 with 67 penalty minutes. In 343 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce logged 108-125-233 with 220 penalty minutes and a +18 rating.

In 2020-21, Gaunce tallied 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in one season with Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden's SHL, helping his club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce posted 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

