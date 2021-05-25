Columbia Fireflies vs Augusta Game Notes

The Fireflies are starting a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. Gates open at 6 pm for the game.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PATIENCE KEY IN FIREFLIES SERIES FINALE VICTORY: After another slow offensive start, the Fireflies drew three consecutive walks in the seventh, two with the bases loaded, and took those runs to best Kannapolis 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. Herard Gonzalez led the inning with a walk from Garvin Alston (L, 0-2). The former Gamcock then had a throwing error to move Gonzalez to second and allow Rubendy Jaquez to reach base safely. Diego Hernandez was recorded out with a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up before Alston issued free passes to Tyler Tolbert, Darryl Collins and Juan Carlos Negret. The walks to Collins and Negret scored a run to tie the game and then to push the Fireflies (11-7) in front 3-2.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 28.2 innings in four games this year and have allowed just six runs (1.88 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 48 batters (15.07/9 innings).

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 17 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-2 and pitchers have a 2.47 ERA in 51 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 5-4 and has spun an 5.75 ERA through 76.2 innings.

MARQUEZ SETS NEW MARK: Last week, Emilio Marquez spun four scoreless innings in relief while setting down nine hitters via the strikeout. The nine punchouts passed A.J. Block's eight for most strikeouts in a single game by a Fireflies pitcher this season. Block was able to accomplish the feat a pair of times so far, once May 6 at Augusta, the other May 12 vs Charleston.

FLY THE W: With Columbia's 4-2 victory over Kannapolis Sunday, they capped off their first series win of the season. Columbia split the first two six-game sets with Augusta and Charleston, but the Fireflies have been dominant after off days this season, winning both Tuesday contests they have played in.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 11-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-5.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun six scoreless innings and has fanned 12 batters while allowing only one hit. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .133 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.78.

