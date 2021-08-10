Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

LHP Patrick Smith has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

LHP A.J. Franklin has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

Franklin will wear jersey #25. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29 with four on the injured list.

The Columbia Fireflies open a week-long series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-5, 5.10 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville send RHP Carlos Calderon (1-0, 4.24 ERA) to the bump.

LOS CHICHARRONES DROP ANOTHER ONE-RUN GAME: It was a classic pitcher's duel between Los Chicharrones de Columbia and Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach to close out Copa Weekend at Segra Park, with Columbia falling 2-1 Sunday night. The winning run scored in the top of the ninth. Pable Aliendo drew a one-out walk that ended up hurting reliever Walter Pennington (L, 3-3). After a single from Yohendrick Pinango moved the backstop to third, Jacob Wetzel sliced a two-out single into left field to score the go-ahead run for the visiting team to secure the series sweep. Rylan Kaufman had an incredible night on the bump. The southpaw secured seven strikeouts, the second most for his career, in a six inning outing where he allowed just one run to score. Columbia opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Diego Hernandez drew a walk with one out in the inning before advancing to second on a balk from Pelicans starter Daniel Palencia and stealing third, all with Tyler Tolbert at the plate. The left fielder then dribbled a ball up the third baseline and hustled out an infield single that scored Hernandez to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

HITTING HIS STRIDE: Kale Emshoff has been on an absolute tear over the course of the last week. In his last six games, he is 13-23 (.565) with two homers, six runs scored and four RBI. During the abbreviated stint, Columbia's backstop has a 1.441 OPS in 26 plate appearances. Columbia's backstop's six-game hitting streak matches his longest mark of the season.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: The Fireflies have lost four of their last five games by the slimmest margin possible, which brings their 2021 record to 6-17 in one-run contests. The Fireflies have particularly struggled in close games in the last month. Since the start of July, the Fireflies are 2-12 in one-run games.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last 10 innings (0.90 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.41. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.'

PICK UP STICKS: During this homestand, the Fireflies are hitting .194 (38-196) and are only 10-46 (.217) with runners threatening. Of the four hits, two belong to Tyler Tolbert, who has tripled and singled to score Diego Hernandez during this series. The other two hits with runners in scoring position belong to Rubendy Jaquez and Saul Garza.

OFFENSE WINS GAMES: It may seem simple, if you score a lot of runs, you will win a lot of games, but after last night, the Fireflies have fallen to 3-31 when they are held to three runs or less. The correlation of scoring seems to be stronger than good pitching is to winning for Columbia as the team is now just 23-14 when they hold their opponent to three runs or less.

WELCOME THE NEW KIDS TO TOWN: Tonight's contest between Fayetteville and Columbia will be the first time the Fireflies have hosted the Woodpeckers in team history. Fayetteville is the second new team that Columbia has played in the 2020 season (Myrtle Beach).

