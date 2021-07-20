Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes

July 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

OF Diego Hernandez has completed his rehab assignment in the ACL and has been activated from the 7-day injured list and placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

Hernandez will continue to wear jersey #4. Saul Garza has changed his jersey # from 38 to 13

The Fireflies roster now stands at 27 with three on the injured list.

The Columbia Fireflies return home to start a seven-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Anderson Paulino (4-3, 5.89 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia while Augusta counters with RHP Rolddy Munoz (0-0, 10.80 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park. All fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at the ballpark. It is also Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation Domestic Violence Awareness Night. When fans enter the gates, they will receive Joe Torre and other MLB player cards. We will also be auctioning off a Joe Torre signed baseball with proceeds going to the Safe at Home Foundation.

BULLPEN SCUFFLES IN 5-2 LOSS IN MYRTLE BEACH SUNDAY: After cruising through the first four innings, the Fireflies bullpen struggled against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, allowing five runs to score in a 5-2 loss Sunday evening at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Myrtle Beach (31-35) stole the lead in the home half of the sixth, when Pablo Aliendo raked a two-run homer off Matt Stil (L, 2-2) to put the Pelicans in front 3-2. After Luis De Avila entered the game for the Fireflies (31-32) in the seventh, he allowed another pair of Pelicans to score in the seventh to give the two clubs the final score, 5-2. The Fireflies countered out of the chute in the sixth, Herard Gonzalez deposited a single to left before Rubendy Jaquez punched a double over left fielder Jordan Nwogu's head allowing Gonzalez to come and Columbia to retake the lead 2-1.

WELCOME TO SODA CITY, KID: In his second game with the Fireflies, Austin Dennis knocked his first homer of the 2021 campaign. Dennis was signed by the Royals after hitting .375 in nine games for the New York Boulders of the Frontier League. The 24-year-old was cut by the Houston Astros during 2020 after four years in the organization.

COMING ON BACK: Fireflies outfielder Diego Hernandez returned from his rehab stint in Arizona and was activated off the IL earlier today. Hernandez appeared in five games during his stint in the Arizona Complex League. In 32 games to start the season, Hernandez held a .278 average for the Fireflies, which is the highest average on the active roster.

TOLBERT'S TUMULTUOUS JULY: The Fireflies utility player, Tyler Tolbert, struggled to start off the season, hitting .159 in 19 games in May and .170 in 17 games in June. It's safe to say that the Royals' prospect has turned the corner in July. The righty has hit .268 in 15 games in July, with four doubles and two homers. His two homers are the only two of his career and the four doubles match his May and June total. Tolbert has a .806 OPS this month, which trail only Maikel Garcia and Jake Mean's season marks (.828 and .814) while with the Fireflies. Both Garcia and Means are currently playing for Quad Cities.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: After Sunday's loss, the Fireflies have a sub-.500 record for the first time since game two of a doubleheader May 6 at Augusta. Following the May 6 loss, the Fireflies were 1-2 on the season. The team finished 15-9 in May, but after a 10-12 June and a 6-10 start in July, they find themselves with more wins than losses since the first week of the year.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 17 homers and tallying the third-most RBI, with 45 so far this season. Tolbert is tied with the most steals for anyone in the League. He has 34 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia. Cruz Noriega's 3.51 ERA is the third-lowest for any qualifying arm in the league, and although the southpaw, Emilio Marquez, has not worked enough innings this year for his 1.48 ERA to count in that category, he has punched out the eighth most batters of any individual in the Low-A East, fanning 62 opponents in 42.2 innings this season.

