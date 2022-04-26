Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes April 26 at Myrtle Beach

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

RHP Chase Wallace has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

RHP Matt Stil has been activated off the 7-day injured list and placed on the Fireflies active roster

INF Rubendy Jaquez has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Jaquez will wear jersey #13. Stil will wear jersey #18.

The Fireflies active roster stands at 30 with no one on the injured list.

The Columbia Fireflies start a fresh series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium at 7:05 pm tonight. Southpaw Noah Cameron (0-0, 3.27 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and righty Tyler Schlaffer (0-1, 4.22 ERA) will go for the Pelicans.

Columbia returns home to face the Delmarva Shorebirds for the first time since 2019 from May 3-8. The homestand includes some exciting promotions, including a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies Games Night and a fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES GET SECOND WALK-OFF WINNER OF 2022 IN 10TH: The Fireflies allowed Down East to score eight runs in the final two innings of regulation, but Omar Hernandez sliced a single to left to score River Town in the bottom of the 10th to push the Fireflies to a 13-12 walk-off victory. Luis Barroso (BS, 1; W 1-1) worked a 1-2-3 10th inning to set the Fireflies up to walk off the game. He allowed the Wood Ducks (7-8) to score one in the ninth to tie the game. Chase Wallace and Rylan Kaufman struggled in the eighth inning, combining to allow three hits, hit a batter and walk three additional batters as half a dozen runs crossed the plate to cut Columbia's (6-9) lead from 12-5 to 12-11.The scoring started early from the Columbia Fireflies. River Town doubled in the first and after a Carter Jensen walk, the two executed a double steal to break the scoreless tie.

TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been on a tear the last four games. He joined catcher Carter Jensen as the two Fireflies who have homered in back-to-back games Thursday. He also became the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Kale Emshoff, who did so July 31, 2021. Over the course of last series, Town was 9-15 (.600) with four doubles and three homers. He has scored seven runs and driven in five RBI in the four games he has played. That play was good enough for Town to be named the Carolina League Player of the Week. He's the first Fireflies player since Juan Carlos Negret to win a Player of the Week Award. Prior to this week, the Louisiana native was 0-12 in four games played. His current slash line sits at .333/.438/.815.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his 10 innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 3.27 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 14 strikeouts in that time (12.60/nine innings).

EIGHTH INNING BLUES: The penultimate inning of games has not been kind to the Columbia Fireflies this season. Opponents have outscored the Fireflies 27-0 in the eighth across the first 15 games of the year.

BREATH OF FRESH HERIBERT: In a game where the Fireflies pitching staff struggled Saturday, Heribert Garcia continued his early season dominance, twirling three scoreless innings, working out of jams in a pair of the frames. This year, Garcia has a team-low 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings across three games. The righty has punched out 12 hitters and has worked a 1.06 WHIP. The WHIP is in line with his career numbers, as he has a 1.08 WHIP in 43 career contests. Garcia has only walked a single hitter in the early part of the season.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

