Columbia Fireflies Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireflies fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Columbia Fireflies as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Midlands community. For every $10 donated, the Fireflies will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"Columbia has a long history of coming together as a community to lift each other up during times of crisis and loss," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "Columbia is our home and will be for decades to come. This is a great opportunity to help raise funds for our community and to reward the brave men and women serving on the front-line of the pandemic response teams across the Midlands, from healthcare workers to first responders and everyone in between."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Fireflies fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Columbia Fireflies at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst

use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

