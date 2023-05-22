Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 23-28

COLUMBIA, SC - The first-place Columbia Fireflies (23-16) welcome the Charleston RiverDogs (17-22), Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays to Columbia for the final series at Segra Park in May.

Tuesday, May 23: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm Wednesday, May 24: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 12:05 pm Thursday, May 25: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm Friday, May 26: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm Saturday, May 27: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 6:05 pm Sunday, May 28: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 5:05 pm

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and are currently in sixth place in the South Division of the Carolina League. The RiverDogs boast seven of the Rays top 30 prospects according to MLB.com. The group is headlined by 19-year-old first baseman Xavier Isaac. The lefty .232 with two round-trippers in 24 games with the RiverDogs this year. They also have shortstop Carlos Colmenarez, who was signed for $3 million dollars in the 2021 International Free Agency window. Colmenarez has stumbled out of the gates offensively, hitting .180 in his first 16 games. Outfielder Chandler Simpson leads the league with 28 stolen bases and has over a .300 average this season. The RiverDogs bats find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Carolina League, but where the club struggles is on the hill where they have the second-worst ERA in the circuit, a 5.31 mark entering the weekend.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: Start your week off right at Segra Park! You can buy tickets in advance starting at only $5 and then while inside, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite! What a bargain!

White Claw Wednesday: If you don't have a dog, but still want to enjoy a ball game at Segra Park Wednesday night, we have the deal for you! All 16 oz cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer are available for just $5 during the game Wednesday night.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: The Fireflies have revamped their Thirsty Thursday deals, and now having a fun night out at Segra Park is as easy as 1-2-3. Once you walk into Segra Park on a Thursday, you can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails!

Copa de La Diversíon Weekend: Join us this weekend as the Fireflies become Los Chiccarones de Columbia for our annual Copa de La Diversíon or Fun Cup weekend, presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds. The Fireflies host the weekend to help celebrate our LatinX Culture in Columbia and around the game of baseball. Friday, the first 1,000 fans in the gates will get a Chiccarones soccer scarf courtesy of Southern Recipe Small Batch, Saturday, we'll host a fireworks show after the game courtesy of Southern Recipe Small Batch and Sunday we'll have a pre-game autograph session and post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

