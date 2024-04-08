Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: April 9-14

April 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies open their 2024 home slate at Segra Park against their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. This is the first time the two teams play in 2024, but in 2023, the Fireflies claimed 13 of 24 games against the Pelicans.

Game Times:

Tuesday, April 9: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, April 10: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Thursday, April 11: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Friday, April 12: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 13: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 14: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 5:05 pm

The Pelicans opened up their season with a three-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Chicago Cubs affiliate is led by a star studded middle infield including returner Cristian Hernandez and the Cubs 24th-ranked prospect Alexis Hernandez. Both middle infielders are young at 20 and 19, respectively, but are known for their defensive prowess, receiving 55 grades for their arm and 50 grades for their fielding on the 20-80 prospect scale from MLB.com. Both teams are 1-2 after opening weekend,

Opening Day: The Fireflies are kicking off their home schedule with some amazing deals at the concession stands. Get your tickets today for just $6 and then enjoy our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials. You can have hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2 as you cheer on the Fireflies on Tuesday evening.

Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday: It's baseball season, but that doesn't mean your favorite furry friend has to sit at home alone all night while you enjoy cheering on the Fireflies! Bring your dog with you for our Wag-Along Wednesday. The best part about it? Your pup gets into Segra Park for free. If that weren't enough, we'll also have some Whiteclaw Wednesday specials where a 12 oz Whiteclaw Seltzer is available for $5.

NASCAR Night Presented by Darlington Raceway: You'll want to race to Segra Park for NASCAR Night! We'll start things off with our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday special. Fans can purchase $1 soft drinks, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Stick around after the game for a country concert featuring Nashville Star Reed Foley. Feel just like you're camping out on race day with good music, great baseball and plenty of motor fun!

The Fireflies Tour (Mason's Version) Presented by One More Go Physical Therapy and Wellness: Are you ready for it? Friday, we have a pop star-inspired theme night that is bound to go beyond your wildest dreams. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Columbia friendship bracelet and we'll have Taylor Swift coverband the Birdwalkers performing by the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar from 6:15-7 pm. Don't skip town like an outlaw, get your tickets today!

Princess Knight Presented by Republic Services: We'll have our first Fireworks night Saturday to close out a royal celebration with four real life princesses in attendance. This celebration to start off baseball season will feature knight Mason and plenty of fun! Don't miss out, get your tickets today!

Sensory Safe Sunday: We're closing out the homestand Sunday with our first Sensory Safe Sunday of the season. We'll be turning down the volume and limiting flashing lights while having some sensory areas throughout the ballpark to encourage fun for all. We'll also have post-game run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge and our first autograph session will be a big one as after the game the whole team will be available to sign Fireflies gear on the field.

The Fireflies 2024 home slate begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

