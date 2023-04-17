Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: April 18-23

April 17, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies play host to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Park for a six-game series from Tuesday, April 18-Sunday, April 23. It will be the first time the two clubs play each other at Segra Park since 2021.

Tuesday, April 18: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Wednesday, April 19: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Thursday, April 20: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Friday, April 21: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 7:05 pm Saturday, April 22: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 6:05 pm Sunday, April 23: Fireflies vs Woodpeckers: 5:05 pm

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros and have four of the Astros top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, on their roster. That includes outfielder Ryan Clifford, who heading into the weekend had five RBI in his first five games played. The remaining top prospects on the roster are all pitchers. RHP Andrew Taylor, RHP Michael Knorr and RHP Jose Fleury.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: Start your week off right at Segra Park! You can buy tickets in advance starting at only $5 and then while inside, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite! What a bargain!

HBCU Night Presented by Synovus Bank: Join us as we celebrate our local HBCU's located in and around the Midlands! This night wouldn't be complete without performances from Allen University and Benedict College's marching bands! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful night presented by Synovus Bank.

Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with berm tickets can take their dogs to Segra Park for free thanks to Trash the Poop! Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration K9 Klub members will receive a treat at guest services!

White Claw Wednesday: If you don't have a dog, but still want to enjoy a ball game at Segra Park Wednesday night, we have the deal for you! All 16 oz cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer are available for just $5 during the game Wednesday night. Karaoke Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: Come join us for a night of musical fun where you get to decide who Columbia's biggest star is! We need you to help us pick the best singer performing at Segra Park this Thursday! If that weren't enough, thanks to Budweiser we've upgraded our Thirsty Thursdays! Now our specials are as easy as 1-2-3. You can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails all night long!

Margaritaville Night Presented by AMAROK: Get off your front porch swing and come on down to Margaritaville at Segra Park! We'll be celebrating with $5 cheeseburgers in paradise and $6 margaritas, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a free Fireflies Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Come on and make your escape! We'll have booze in the blender waiting for you!

Princess Knight Presented by Republic Services: Come one, come all to our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services at Segra Park! Enjoy authentic medieval faire like $10 turkey legs and $6 Kiss the Frog cocktails as your kids can meet their favorite princesses at the ballpark. You'll want to stick around after the game for a wonderful fireworks show thanks to Republic Services.

Autism Acceptance Night & Sensory Safe Sunday: It's a special Sunday Funday at Segra Park. We'll have the normal player autographs before the game and kids can run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, but in addition to that, it's also a sensory safe day where we'll turn the volume down and limit sound effects to provide a sensory safe environment at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.