Columbia Fireflies: Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies welcome the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park tonight for a fifth consecutive night with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (1-1, 3.18 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and the RiverDogs go with southpaw John Doxakis (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies are also celebrating We Are Fireflies Night with a special jersey auction and fireworks following the game. All fans who attend the game will also receive a 2021 magnet schedule giveaway.

FIVE-RUN FIRST PUSHES FIREFLIES TO 9-4 WIN: The Columbia Fireflies bats got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the first to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 9-4 Friday evening at Segra Park. The first six batters reached base safely for the Fireflies (6-4) as they reversed a season long skid in the first inning. Entering Friday's game against Charleston (5-5), the Fireflies had been outscored 16-1 in the first inning, but they exited the first up 5-1 thanks to solid hitting capped with a two-run double from Kale Emshoff that knocked starter Seth Johnson (L, 0-2) out of the game. Johnson walked four batters and allowed four hits, including the extra-base knock from Emshoff before getting yanked after recording just a pair of outs. Jake Means added a solo shot in the second to push Columbia's lead to 6-1. The offense was compressed into the first three innings for Columbia, who added three more runs in the third. Matt Schmidt walked to start the third before Rubendy Jaquez singled and Schmidt advanced home when the center fielder Nick Schnell misplayed a ball to give him a shot at scoring. The Fireflies final run scored on a double steal attempt from Tyler Tolbert and Darryl Collins where the second baseman, Tolbert, scored while stealing his fifth bag of the season.

BULLISH ON OUR PEN: The Fireflies pitching staff has a 4.20 ERA as a whole, which is good for the seventh lowest in the Low-A East League. The bullpen has been shouldering the load and executing perfectly though. Columbia's relievers have worked 48 of the 74.2 innings the pitching staff has put together in 2021. They've rocked a 2.50 ERA, which would be the best team mark in the league. Carolina paces the league with a 2.53 ERA. The Fireflies bullpen has also notched 84 strikeouts in 54 innings.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first nine games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 3-1 and pitchers have a 2.12 ERA in 34 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 2-3 and has spun an 5.98 ERA through 40.2 innings.

FEAST OR FAMINE IN 2021: The Fireflies bats have been rather inconsistent this season through the first 10 games. They have notched more than nine runs four times this season, scoring 12 a pair of times, but have also scratched the scorecard two times or less four times through the first 10 contests of the season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies have a pair of players, Diego Hernandez and Kale Emshoff, who both marked a six-game hitting streak in last night's 9-4 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. The streaks are tied for the longest hitting streak for a Fireflies hitter this season. Emshoff is 9-25 with a triple and four doubles during the stretch. The backstop has also driven in a team-high eight RBI this season through Columbia's first 10 contests. Hernandez was held hitless in his first game of the season, but has been electric since. The Fireflies' outfielder has 10 hits in 26 at-bats during the stretch and has scored five runs for Columbia. He has also stolen three bases in those six games. In 2019, the longest hitting streak for a Fireflies hitter was 11 games and Mark Vientos accomplished the feat from May 14-25 and Hayden Senger reached safely in 11 consecutive from June 30-July 14.

