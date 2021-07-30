Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies will try to bounce back from a third-consecutive walk-off loss tonight at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. RHP Cruz Noriega (4-2, 3.36 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and southpaw Ian Seymour (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will start for Charleston.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

THIRD TIME IS NOT THE CHARM IN CHARLESTON: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff held the RiverDogs scoreless for five-consecutive innings, but it wasn't enough, as the Fireflies ceded a bases-loaded walk in the 10th to drop their third consecutive in walk-off fashion, 4-3 Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. The Fireflies (36-38) drew a walk in the 10th, but were unable to score the go-ahead run from second as Nomar Rojas (W, 1-0) held the visiting team scoreless. Then, Alika Williams started the home half off with a sacrifice bunt to move the game-winning run to third for the Riverdogs (53-21). After Patrick Smith (L, 2-3) intentionally walked the bases loaded to set-up a force out at home, he walked Logan Driscoll on a full count to end the game.

STERLING STARTERS: Since last Tuesday, the starting rotation has been dominant in their last 11 contests. Starters have maintained a 2-0 record to pair with a 2.64 ERA in 47.2 innings. The swing and miss stuff has been there for the group as well, who has punched out 54 batters in the abbreviated stint.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. Yesterday, Phillips earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings of relief work. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Dating back to last Saturday, July 17, the Fireflies have five doubleheaders in 14 days. After last night's twin bill, that pushes the Fireflies to six games since Thursday. Their pair of doubleheaders next week puts them at 18 games in 15 days with the two travel days.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 53 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia. Cruz Noriega's 3.36 ERA is the third-lowest for any qualifying arm in the league, and although the southpaw, Emilio Marquez, has not worked enough innings this year for his 1.34 ERA to count in that category, he has punched out the sixth most batters of any individual in the Low-A East, fanning 67 opponents in 47 innings this season.

