Columbia Duo Returns to Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters welcome back two Columbia University seniors, Josh Nicoloff and Billy Black.

In eight starts with the Lions in 2020, Nicoloff belted a team-best 13 hits, one home run, and four RBIs. During the 2019 season, Nicoloff started all 40 games, batted .312, and was All-Ivy League Honorable Mention. The Ivy League Conference canceled conference play for the 2021 spring.

The Ladera Ranch, California native was a part of the Rafters team in 2019. Before leaving due to injury, Nicoloff appeared in 37 games and batted .286.

"I'm super stoked to be out in Rapids again this summer," Nicoloff said. "I had an awesome experience last time and can't wait to be playing for the Rafters again."

Black took the ball in two games for the Lions in 2020. He totaled 10.2 innings with five strikeouts before the season ended due to COVID. In 2019, Black saw action in 11 games with one start in 14.2 innings.

Black appeared in 11 games with two wins and no losses for the Rafters during the 2020 season. Through 21 innings Black struck out 18 batters.

"I'm really excited to be invited back to Rapids this summer and I'm looking forward to a full season with a great group of guys," Black said. "It is a privilege to be on a team that the community loves so much."

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

