Colton Swan: May Player of the Month: USL Championship

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced that Charleston Battery forward Colton Swan has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for May after recording four goals and one assist in four appearances across all competitions to help the Battery to a successful month.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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