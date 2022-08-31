Colton Fletcher Re-Joins the Bulls

August 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Colton Fletcher to their roster for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Fletcher re-joins the Bulls after the organization acquired him in a trade from the Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2021-2022 season.

Before joining Birmingham, Fletcher scored three goals and picked up nine assists while appearing in twenty games for Knoxville. The twenty-five-year-old appeared in thirty-two games for the Bulls last season, scoring ten goals and assisting on eighteen more. In total, the Alaskan native scored thirteen goals and totaled twenty-seven assists during his rookie season. After being traded to the Steel City, Fletcher did more than enough to impress his head coach.

"Colton Fletcher was a big addition to our roster last season, especially in the goal scoring department. He's a really good kid that adds a lot to the team. The offensive mindset that he brings is next level. He grew a lot as a player during the half of the season we had him last year, and we are excited to watch him continue on that same trajectory."

Fletcher feels like he has found a home in Birmingham after being traded to the Bulls last season, and re-signing with the team who traded for him only gets him more excited for his second year in the SPHL.

"I am very excited to come back to Birmingham. I am so grateful to be part of a great organization and coaching staff. I am looking forward to it and ready to get going!".

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.