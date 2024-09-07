Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Yosuke Hanya recorded two goals and one assist to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Weidner Field to move into the top four in the Western Conference standings.
