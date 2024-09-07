Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Yosuke Hanya recorded two goals and one assist to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Weidner Field to move into the top four in the Western Conference standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.