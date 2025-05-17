Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tallies first league victory since March, downs visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 1-0, in front of 8,000 fans at Weidner Field, as Switchbacks FC captain Matt Mahoney records first match-winning goal of professional career.
