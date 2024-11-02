Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Jairo Henriquez and Ronaldo Damus scored either side of halftime as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Weidner Field to advance in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
