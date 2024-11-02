Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Jairo Henriquez and Ronaldo Damus scored either side of halftime as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Weidner Field to advance in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024

