Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Mukwelle Akale's early goal proved the difference as New Mexico United held on for a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC despite playing the final 19 minutes down to 10 players as goalkeeper Alex Tambakis posted a three-save shutout.

