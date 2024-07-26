Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Las Vegas Lights FC set a club record with its ninth consecutive game undefeated as it played to a 1-1 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field after Shawn Smart's early goal for the Lights was cancelled out by Jonas Fjeldberg's equalizer for the hosts.
