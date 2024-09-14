Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Justin Dhillon and Ronaldo Damus scored in either half as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Weidner Field for the club's fourth consecutive victory and 10th win on home turf this season.
