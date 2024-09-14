Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Justin Dhillon and Ronaldo Damus scored in either half as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Weidner Field for the club's fourth consecutive victory and 10th win on home turf this season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.