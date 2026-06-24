Colorado Springs' Sam Williams Analyzes a National Matchup against San Antonio FC: USL All Access

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Izzy Sullivan welcome Colorado Switchbacks FC midfielder Sam Williams to the show to talk about his upbringing through the New York Red Bulls academy, his collegiate career and how it ultimately brought him to Colorado Springs, where he and the hosts dissect some film on its upcoming opponent, San Antonio FC, as well as Beonixe, an energy honey company he co-founded. Kerr and Sullivan also discuss Eloy Room, Miami FC's goalkeeper who made himself a household name at the World Cup for Curaçao, updates from the Prinx Tires USL Cup, preview Colorado Springs and San Antonio's matchup, and run through some rapid-fire mid-season predictions and thoughts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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