Colorado Springs' Sam Williams Analyzes a National Matchup against San Antonio FC: USL All Access
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Izzy Sullivan welcome Colorado Switchbacks FC midfielder Sam Williams to the show to talk about his upbringing through the New York Red Bulls academy, his collegiate career and how it ultimately brought him to Colorado Springs, where he and the hosts dissect some film on its upcoming opponent, San Antonio FC, as well as Beonixe, an energy honey company he co-founded. Kerr and Sullivan also discuss Eloy Room, Miami FC's goalkeeper who made himself a household name at the World Cup for Curaçao, updates from the Prinx Tires USL Cup, preview Colorado Springs and San Antonio's matchup, and run through some rapid-fire mid-season predictions and thoughts.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026
- Switchbacks Fall to San Antonio 1-2 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Charleston Dominate in 4-1 Win over Loudoun on Goals by Foster, Swan, Ycaza, Kelly - Charleston Battery
- Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery - Loudoun United FC
- Orange County SC Extends Western Conference Lead with 4-2 Road Win over Miami - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC's June 24/25 Block Party Sold Out, Club Adds Two More Watch Parties for US & Mexico Round of 32 Matches - Sacramento Republic FC
- Inside Lexington's Four-Match Unbeaten Streak - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Make One Day Happen - FC Tulsa
- United Strikes Gold in Sacramento - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Announces Strategic Alignment to Strengthen Connecticut's Youth Soccer Pathway - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington Sc, 2-0
- San Antonio FC Defeats FC Tulsa in USL Cup, 2-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at FC Tulsa
- Toyota Field to Host Liga MX Femenil Campeón de Campeonas on July 26