Colorado Sends Four to Utah Grizzlies

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Cole Ully and defenseman Kevin Davis have been loaned to the Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Taylor Richart and forward Brendan Harms have been released from their PTO's and are also headed to the Grizzlies.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

