Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers: Full Match Highlights: September 14, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #coloradorapids #portlandtimbers
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024
- LA Galaxy Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 4-2 Win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 3-1 to Minnesota United FC at CITYPARK - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 12 Following 2-1 Victory Over Portland Timbers
- Rapids Return Home for Clash with Portland Timbers at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
- Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Reggie Cannon
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called into U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
- Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Matchday Starting XI for Brace Performance against FC Dallas