Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC: Full Match Highlights: June 15, 2024
June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
???? Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The ???? plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
?? Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
?? Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
?? Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #coloradorapids #austinfc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024
- LA Galaxy Earn 4-2 Win Over Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Eight Games in All Competitions with 3-1 Win at Orlando City - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 at FC Dallas - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Draws Real Salt Lake, 0-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Bassett, Navarro Goals Lift Rapids to 2-0 Victory at Home Over Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Falls to the Seattle Sounders on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Weather Storm, Deal Out the After Shock to Come Back and Win 4-2 Over San Jose Earthquakes - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Draw 2-2 on the Road Against Atlanta United FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Visitors Surge Ahead Late After San Jose Holds Second-Half Lead; Quakes Continue Homestand Wednesday Vs. Portland - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win Saturday Evening over Minnesota - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC in First Match Under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Bassett, Navarro Goals Lift Rapids to 2-0 Victory at Home Over Austin FC
- Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team Ahead of 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América
- Rapids Open Series with Austin FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
- Rapids Surrender Stoppage Time Goal, Fall to Vancouver 2-1
- Preview: Rapids Look to Sweep Season Series against Vancouver Whitecaps FC