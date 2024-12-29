Sports stats



Colorado Mammoth vs. Georgia Swarm - Game Highlights

December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
The Georgia Swarm pull out the 13-12 last-minute win over Colorado on Sunday afternoon!
