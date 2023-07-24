Colorado Eagles Welcome Forward D.J. Busdeker

WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward D.J. Busdeker to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Busdeker spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, collecting 15 goals and 36 assists in 142 total contests. In addition, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound winger also notched two goals and two assists in seven games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel during the 2020-21 season.

A native of Dexter, Michigan, Busdeker competed at the major-junior level for four seasons, starting his career with the Topeka Roadrunners of the NAHL where he posted four goals and nine assists in just 12 contests. That performance earned him the opportunity to jump to the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, where he would go on to amass 54 goals and 92 assists over 235 total games with the Spirit.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

