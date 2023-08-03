Colorado Eagles Sign Former DU Pioneer Brett Stapley

August 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Brett Stapley to an AHL two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. Stapley made his professional debut last season with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, notching 11 goals and 41 assists in 57 contests.

Prior to making the jump to the pro ranks, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound center spent four seasons at the University of Denver, generating 32 goals and 67 assists in 121 NCAA contests. The 2021-22 campaign saw Stapley post career highs in goals (18), assists (25) and points (43), while also helping the Pioneers capture the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

A seventh-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry draft, Stapley also enjoyed a three-year career at the major-junior level with the BCHL's Vernon Vipers and Cowichan Valley Capitals, collecting 47 goals and 74 assists in 154 total games.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.