Colorado Eagles Re-Sign Davis, Tischke

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed defensemen Kevin Davis and Peter Tischke to AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season. Davis split the 2019-20 campaign between the Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting two assists in 13 AHL games and 16 points in 41 ECHL contests. Tischke appeared in five AHL games with Colorado during the 2019-20 season, notching one assist. He also generated four goals and 11 assists with the Grizzlies.

Davis returns to the Eagles for a third season after collecting three goals and 14 assists in 38 total contests with the Eagles. Prior to making the jump to the pro ranks, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner finished a five-year career with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, including a 2017-18 season that saw the 22 year-old post new career-highs in goals (10), assists (55) and points (65), while also serving as team captain.

Tischke is back for a second season with Colorado after he completed a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin, where he tallied eight goals and 34 assists in 135 contests. He also spent his senior season as the captain for the Badgers. The Hinsdale, Illinois native also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. In 116 games with the Steel, Tischke generated two goals and 26 assists.

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.

