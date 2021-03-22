Colorado Eagles Forward T.J. Tynan Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Colorado Eagles forward T.J. Tynan has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 21, 2021.

Tynan collected two goals and four assists in two games last week, helping the Eagles to a pair of overtime victories.

Tynan recorded three assists on Tuesday evening, setting up the game-tying goal with 11 seconds remaining in regulation as well as the overtime winner in Colorado's 5-4 victory at Texas. Then on Wednesday, Tynan scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game in the third period before potting the game-winner in OT, part of another three-point night in the Eagles' 4-3 decision over the Stars.

With nine points in his last four contests, Tynan now leads the Eagles in scoring with five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 11 games this season. A seventh-year pro from Orland Park, Ill., Tynan has compiled 68 goals and 259 assists for 327 points in 420 career AHL games. The three-time AHL All-Star won a Calder Cup title with Lake Erie in 2016 and reached the Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan signed as a free agent with Colorado on July 2, 2019. He has one assist in 19 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Avalanche.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Tynan will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

