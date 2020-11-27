Colorado Eagles Add Toughness, Scoring with O'Brien

November 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Liam O'Brien to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. O'Brien has spent the previous six seasons with the AHL's Hershey Bears, notching 63 goals, 74 assists and 638 penalty minutes in 370 contests. In addition, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound center has seen action in 17 NHL games, posting one goal, one assist and 28 PIM's with the Washington Capitals.

O'Brien collected 10 goals and 19 assists in 59 games with the Bears during the 2019-20 campaign, while also leading the team with 83 penalty minutes. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native has posted at least 100 PIM's in four of his six seasons with Hershey. Prior to reaching the professional level, O'Brien spent five seasons in the QMJHL with Rimouski Oceanic and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, amassing 95 points and 493 PIM's in 261 total contests. He would also serve as the Huskies' team captain during the 2013-14 season.

An undrafted free agent, O'Brien received a training camp invitation from Washington as a rookie and earned a spot on the Capitals season-opening roster, making his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2014 against Montreal, earning his first NHL point with an assist on Oct. 14, 2014 against San Jose and netting his first NHL goal on Oct. 26, 2014 at Vancouver.

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.