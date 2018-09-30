Colorado Concludes Preseason with 4-2 Win over Barracuda

LOVELAND, CO. - Four different goal scorers led the Colorado Eagles to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda in the preseason finale at the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday. Sergei Boikov, Ty Lewis, Andrew Agozzino and Michael Joly all lit the lamp, while goalie Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 24 shots to earn the win in net.

Colorado got on the board first when Boikov finished off a 2-on-1 rush down the ice with a shot from the right circle that beat goaltender Josef Korenar to give the Eagles the 1-0 edge with 7:30 to play in the first period.

Later in the opening frame a Colorado power play would be thwarted when a turnover at center ice led to a 2-on-1 opportunity that would see forward Manny Weiderer finish off a centering feed in the low slot that would hit the back of the net and tie the game at 1-1 with 2:09 left in the period.

The Eagles would reclaim the lead just 3:36 into the second period when Boikov sprung Lewis on a rush down the left wing before burying a shot from the left circle to give Colorado the 2-1 advantage.

Heading into the third period the Eagles would stretch their lead on the power play when Agozzino collected a rebound in the right circle and fed the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado a 3-1 lead just 2:57 into the final frame.

The Eagles advantage would grow to 4-1 when Joly took a cross-slot feed from Lewis before snapping a wrister past San Jose goaltender Austin Lotz at the 13:31 mark of the period.

The Barracuda sliced the deficit to 4-2 when forward Francis Perron unfurled a shot from the left circle on the rush that would get past Francouz with just 1:09 to play in the contest.

Colorado finished the night going a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill, while burying one power-play goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

