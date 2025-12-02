Collin Gillespie Dropped CAREER-HIGH 28 PTS & 8 3PM in Win over Lakers!
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Rip City Remix Begin 2025-26 Home Schedule with Home Opener on December 2 at Chiles Center - Rip City Remix
- Greensboro Swarm Garners National Coverage, December 7 Game to Air on NBA TV - Greensboro Swarm
- What's Up, Party People: Join Bluey this Friday Night as Record-Breaking Cleveland Charge Come Back Home to Public Hall - Cleveland Charge
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard LJ Cryer to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Announce Local Broadcast Schedule
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Valley Suns Select Bryce Thompson in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach Paul Jesperson's Coaching Staff