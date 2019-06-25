Collier and Gillaspie Lead T-Bones to Third Straight Win

June 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





CHICAGO - An early wake up call for an 11:35 a.m. game on Tuesday morning did not slow down the Kansas City T-Bones (19-17) as right-hander Tommy Collier (3-3) tossed seven strong innings, and Casey Gillaspie drove in three runs in a 9-1 win over the Chicago Dogs (17-17) in front of 5,557.

The Dogs scored in the home half of the first on an RBI single from Victor Roache, but that was the only run they would get off Collier and a pair of relievers. Collier took command and retired the next five batters into the third.

In the top of the third, the T-Bones loaded the bases against lefty Austin Wright when Casey Gillaspie stepped up to the plate and worked a bases-loaded walk with two outs to tie the game at one. Wright then uncorked a wild pitch to score Danny Mars from third and another wild pitch with Taylor Sparks batting resulted in a dropped third strike and Dylan Tice racing home to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Gillaspie took Wright deep to left with a two-run home run to increase the KC lead to 5-1. Roy Morales, who turned 24 on Tuesday, celebrated with an RBI single after a pair of walks to increase the lead to 6-1.

Collier was steady for the T-Bones, retiring 10 of the next 12 batters he faced. He would scatter five hits over seven innings with four strike outs.

In the top of the seventh, the T-Bones added another run on an RBI single from Mason Davis. Both Forrestt Allday and Danny Mars had ninth inning RBI singles off of Harrison Smith to close out the T-Bones scoring.

Jackson Lowery worked a scoreless eighth inning while Carlos Diaz came off the inactive list earlier in the day to toss a scoreless ninth. The winning pitcher was Tommy Collier (3-3), and the losing pitcher was Austin Wright (1-5).

The series continues Wednesday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Impact Field in Chicago. Hear all the action on the T-BonesBroadcast Network. RHP Christina Binford (1-0, 3.64) will take the ball for KC to face LHP DJ Snelten (3-1, 3.75) for Chicago.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.