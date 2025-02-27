College Park Skyhawks vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights
February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video
Check out the College Park Skyhawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2025
- Stars Win Streak Stretches to Five with Comeback Victory over College Park - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96
- College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside
- Skyhawks Head into the All-Star Break with 118-115 Win over the Defending NBA G League Champion Oklahoma City Blue
- Skyhawks Drop Second Set to the Indiana Mad Ants 119-113
- Skyhawks Open Two-Game Set against Indiana with 121-113 Victory