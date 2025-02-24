College Park at Salt Lake City (2/24/2025)
February 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video
Check out the College Park Skyhawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 24, 2025
- Short-Handed Wolves Drop Series Finale to Clippers, 123-116 - Iowa Wolves
- Gold Secures Redemption Win against Blue Coats 121-117 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Texas Legends Waive Guard Matt Norman - Texas Legends
- Hustle Wrap up Home Stand with Win over Celtics - Memphis Hustle
- Mad Ants Dominate Greensboro in Monday Matinee Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside
- Skyhawks Head into the All-Star Break with 118-115 Win over the Defending NBA G League Champion Oklahoma City Blue
- Skyhawks Drop Second Set to the Indiana Mad Ants 119-113
- Skyhawks Open Two-Game Set against Indiana with 121-113 Victory
- Skyhawks Open Four-Game Homestand with 107-101 Win over the Wisconsin Herd on 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the Ymca of Metro Atlanta'